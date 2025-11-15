Fire departments respond to out-of-control burn in Hillsville

HILLSVILLE, Va. – Multiple local authorities responded to a control burn that had gotten out of control in Hillsville on Friday, Hillsville Fire Department said.

HFD said they were dispatched to Cavalier Drive near the intersection of Freemont Road following reports of a brush fire. Upon arrival, they found a control burn had gotten out of control. Around four acres of land were involved in the blaze.

Recommended Videos

Laurel Fork Fire, Galax Fire and the Virginia Department of Forestry were requested to the scene. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were also on scene.

Authorities said they worked for hours to get the fire contained.

HFD thanked all the assistance from the other agencies that worked to contain the fire.