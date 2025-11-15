Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office helps seniors stay aware of Medicaid fraud

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office partnered with other law enforcement agencies and community groups to answer questions and help seniors protect themselves from Medicaid fraud this week.

Medicaid fraud occurs when someone knowingly withholds information to get money, services, or benefits from Medicaid that they are not entitled to. We asked former Health and Human Services Special Agent Jeffrey Overbeck what seniors should do to avoid becoming a victim.

“Make sure they’re proactive with their healthcare. That they’re actually looking at the explanation of benefits, that they may get in the mail or online.” Jeffrey Overbeck, former Health and Human Services Special Agent

Even though Medicaid fraud is widespread, not many Roanoke residents are aware of it.

“There’s a lot of personal care services frauds that are happening that we’re in the process of policing and investigating and then taking to the United States Attorney’s office.” Jeffrey Overbeck, former Health and Human Services Special Agent

The Triad Program is a partnership of law enforcement, seniors, and community partners that works to enhance the quality of life for seniors like Shirley McNeil.

“When I think about a question for an elderly person such as myself, I know now where to get that help. They provide me with a lot of resource information, and it’s most helpful.” Shirley McNeil

These sessions are designed to keep seniors like Shirley informed, empowered, and connected to resources for a better life.