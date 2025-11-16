30 Days of Hope: Meet Jaylyn!

Jaylyn has a big heart and even bigger dreams. The 16 year old loves staying active, playing basketball and imagining the kind of future he hopes to build.

“My wishes would be get a family. Get a job. Get a wife. Build my own family,” Jaylyn said.

Basketball is his passion — and he takes pride in playing for his school team.

“I play for school,” he said. “Point guard and shooting guard.”

Jaylyn has been in foster care for seven years and longs for a family to call his own — one that will stand by him and show him unconditional love.

“With a family I like to give them hugs, say I love them. At least just have somebody to say I love you too,” he said. “I can have a family to talk to. I haven’t had it since I was nine. And I’ve just been sad about it all along.”

Despite the hardships he’s faced, Jaylyn stays hopeful and determined.

“No matter what happens. I still try. I never give up,” he said.

Those who know Jaylyn describe him as caring, energetic and full of personality. He dreams of being part of a big, close-knit family — one that shares love, respect and honesty.

This resilient teen is ready for a family who will cheer him on, offer support and remind him every day that he’s finally home.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Jaylyn, click here.

You can also learn more about Jaylyn here.