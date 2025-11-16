30 Days of Hope: Meet Siyan!

Twelve-year-old Siyan is known for his big heart and generous spirit.

“My friends would describe me as kind, loving, helpful and giving stuff,” he said.

Siyan loves to stay busy and be helpful, especially around the house.

“What I like to do to be helpful is anything. If they ask me or they don’t ask me, I still help,” he said.

He enjoys gaming, building with Legos, and battling Beyblades. He also loves to play outside with friends and make sure everyone around him feels cared for.

“Play with them, have family time. Family movie,” Siyan said, describing what he hopes to do with his future family.

Siyan makes good grades in school and is looking for a laid-back and patient family that enjoys spending time together. With his kindness, loyalty, and thoughtfulness, Siyan is ready to share his love — and his helping hands — with a family who will do the same.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Siyan, click here.

You can also learn about Siyan here.