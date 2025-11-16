Local YMCA working to get seniors out and active with pickleball

ROANOKE, Va. – The Kirk Family YMCA in Roanoke hosted its first-ever senior pickleball tournament, dubbed the “Golden Paddle Pickleball Invitational,” with over two dozen participants prepared to compete.

For many seniors, pickleball has become more than just a sport that’s keeping them active; it’s become a way to build social connections.

“It is a great place to build fellowship, build connection with each other. One of the challenges with a lot of seniors is isolation, and pickleball is just a vehicle to get people out, get our seniors out, to get them with each in a fun environment.” Jonathan Pait, director of YMCA Gainsboro

If you missed Saturday’s tournament, no worries! Pickleball enthusiasts can look forward to another tournament in January at the Tanglewood location.