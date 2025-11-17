30 Days of Hope: Meet Natalie!

Natalie is known for her big heart, loyalty, and sense of humor.

The 16-year-old is goofy, caring and loyal. She also values her independence while enjoying time listening to music, coloring, and swimming.

Natalie dreams of a future where she can make a difference in the lives of children. She wants to be a preschool or daycare teacher, so she can help other children thrive.

Those who know Natalie describe her as funny and outspoken — a good person to have in your corner.

Now, Natalie is hoping to find a family who will always be in hers — one that lets her be herself, supports her, and helps her continue to grow into the caring young woman she’s becoming.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Natalie, click here.

You can also learn more about Natalie here.