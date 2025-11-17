Construction to begin near the entrance at the Center in the Square garage

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, drivers! If you travel downtown Roanoke, expect traffic delays as construction begins near the entrance to the Center in the Square garage.

The main entry lane will be closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to last about a week.

To keep traffic moving safely, the garage entry will shift. Drivers will enter through the current exit lane on Campbell Avenue and continue to exit on Kirk Avenue.

If you drive in this area, there will be signs displayed to help you get around.