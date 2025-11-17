Recount for Blacksburg Mayoral Race Pending

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a development that could extend Blacksburg’s mayoral race, runner-up candidate Pete Macedo plans to file for a recount after losing by just 18 votes to Mayor-elect Michael Sutphin.

Macedo, owner of Blacksburg Bagels, is seeking legal representation to ensure the recount process is handled correctly.

“The main reason that I want to do this is to make sure that it is as accurate as possible,” Macedo said.

While Montgomery County will cover the recount costs, Macedo faces challenges in finding specialized legal help.

“Because we are so new to this, because this is an area that hasn’t really gone through this process very often, I don’t want to do it just in name only, I want it to be correct,” Macedo said.

Legal Expertise Needed

The search for an election lawyer has proven difficult due to both the specialized nature of election law and the tight timeline.

“Finding someone who is available because there’s such a tight window on when this will happen is not straightforward,” Macedo said.

The deadline to file for a recount is Monday, Nov. 24. Sutphin, who was recently named mayor-elect, declined to comment on the recount request.

What’s Next

The recount process will be overseen by the Montgomery County Circuit Court once the petition is filed. The outcome could either confirm Sutphin’s narrow victory or potentially change the result of one of the closest mayoral races in recent Blacksburg history.