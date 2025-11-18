Virginia residents brace for 20% health insurance premium hike in 2026 amid subsidy cuts and tax credit uncertainty

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia residents could face approximately 20% increases in their health insurance premiums for 2026, as subsidies reduce and uncertainty looms over federal premium tax credits, according to state insurance officials.

The Virginia Bureau of Insurance confirms premiums are expected to rise by about 20%, prompting insurance navigators to encourage residents to actively compare plans during the current open enrollment period rather than allowing automatic renewal.

“They come in and say how much of an increase? What are we facing?” says Lois Caliri, a Certified Navigator with Enroll Virginia! and Virginia Poverty Law Center. “At that point, we start looking at the plans and prices.”

Local resident Gregory Wolford, who has been researching his options, learned his personal rate would increase significantly. “My rate is going to go up approximately 20 to 25 percent,” Wolford said. Despite the steep increase, he expressed some relief. “It’s still severe, it’s still enough to make you want to regurgitate thinking about this chunk of money that goes towards health insurance coverage, but I’m relieved because it’s not as much as I feared.”

The situation could become more complex, as Congress has yet to vote on extending premium tax credits set to expire at the end of 2025, which could further impact insurance costs.

“It’s hard, people don’t want to pay more money, but if you want health insurance, what do you do?” Caliri noted, emphasizing the importance of making informed decisions. “We’re advocates, I’m here to advocate for the consumer.”

Despite the rising costs, insurance navigators encourage residents not to give up their search for affordable coverage. “Don’t give up without trying, yes, it’s expensive but it might not be as bad as you thought,” Wolford advised.

Important Dates:

Open enrollment period ends January 15

Current premium tax credits expire end of 2025

New rates take effect in 2026

For assistance with plan selection and enrollment, use the Virginia Insurance Marketplace, or VIM, to compare your options. Then, residents are encouraged to go to Enroll Virginia! to find a local navigator.