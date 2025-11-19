30 Days of Hope: Meet Daniel!

Daniel is known for his generosity, kindness, and big heart.

“My friends would describe me as smart, generous and kind, and caring. And loving. And helpful,” he said.

The 15-year-old has a wide range of interests. He enjoys crime shows, the Fast and Furious movies, and is passionate about cars and clothing.

“My favorite clothing brand is Jordan, Nike’s, LeBron’s, New Balance,” he said.

He also loves playing video games and board games. But Daniel’s dreams go beyond hobbies — he wants to become an electrician and someday own a food truck.

“Go around to all the children’s hospitals and I’d give out baked sweets,” he said, describing how he hopes to use his food truck to give back to the community.

When thinking about his future family, Daniel keeps it simple:

“Just be there for me,” he said.

Daniel is looking for a loving, caring, and supportive family who will guide him, encourage his passions, and help him grow. With his friendly personality and generous spirit, he is ready to share his heart — and his dreams — with a family who will always have his back.

