Task force developing solutions for funding Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Lasting changes could be coming soon to the way Roanoke City Public Schools are funded.

10 News has confirmed a draft proposal would keep the funding percentage from the city below the threshold of past years.

The Roanoke Rambler first reported the new threshold would be a minimum of 34 percent of tax revenues, which is down from the 40 percent of previous years. It follows a City Council vote this spring to keep funding the same as the previous fiscal year, which in essence was a cut due to rising costs.

“We’re worried. We’re very, very worried,” said Jessica Blandy, president of the Roanoke City Council of PTAs and PTSAs.

Bandy said the changes this year already led to millions of dollars in cuts, forcing schools to cut programs like Spanish classes in elementary schools.

“And we don’t want adequate in Roanoke City Schools. We want our students to be exceptional and excel,” she said.

The proposal was developed by a task force made up of city and schools officials and staff, trying to find a balance between funding schools and navigating a tough financial landscape for the city.

“I would share that we have been discussing counter proposals and as well as impact analysis … that was discussed by us in terms of what might happen under various funding scenarios, and discuss other kinds of alternatives.

The task force meets again next month. The city council will also have to sign off on any changes. Right now, there’s no official timeline for a final proposal.