Town of Christiansburg names new Town Manager Tuesday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Town of Christiansburg announced Tuesday night that Dr. Kim Eagle would be its new Town Manager following an extensive search.

According to town officials, Dr. Eagle brings nearly 30 years of distinguished experience in local government management, public administration and strategic leadership. She most recently served as County Manager for Gaston County, North Carolina, where she oversaw a $420 million annual budget, led major modernization efforts and guided the county to its first AAA bond rating.

Dr. Eagle also served as Assistant City Manager and Budget Director for the City of Charlotte. Her academic experience also includes a Doctorate in Public Administration from Virginia Tech in 2005 and has served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, teaching graduate courses in urban politics, budgeting and performance management.

“I am honored to serve the Town of Christiansburg and to return to a region that holds a special place in my heart,” said Dr. Eagle. “Christiansburg’s dedication to high-quality public service, fiscal responsibility, and community values reflects everything I believe in as a public administrator. I look forward to partnering with Town Council, staff, and residents to continue advancing our shared vision for the future.”

Dr. Eagle will begin her duties as Town Manager in 2026, following her retirement from North Carolina local government services.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber welcomed Dr. Eagle’s appointment, stating, “Dr. Eagle brings a wealth of experience, professionalism, and a proven record of success in local government. Her leadership and commitment to innovation and efficiency will serve Christiansburg well as we continue building on our strong foundation.”