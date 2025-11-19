Virginia Council on Women opens 15th annual STEAM-H essay contest for high school seniors

The Virginia Council on Women, along with Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, announced the 15th annual essay contest aimed at female high school seniors interested in careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and healthcare (STEAM-H).

The contest offers scholarships to Virginia women in their senior year who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicants must submit their essays by Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. A panel of council members and professionals from STEAM-H fields will judge the entries. Winners will be notified in March, with scholarships awarded in spring 2026.

“Virginia’s STEAM-H essay contest celebrates the innovators of tomorrow, and we are thrilled to highlight these bright young women who are passionately pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare,” Governor Youngkin said. He noted that recent investments in Virginia’s life sciences and manufacturing sectors are creating growing opportunities across the state.

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin added, “The Virginia Council on Women’s STEAM-H Essay Contest ignites the confidence and creativity of young women across the Commonwealth. The scholarships provided to winners not only help open doors to educational opportunity but also reward outstanding students — the very students that will shape Virginia’s future workforce and communities.”

Since its inception in 2012 as a STEM essay contest, the program has awarded more than $255,000 in scholarships. It has since expanded to include arts and healthcare fields, reflecting a broader range of career opportunities for women.

Cherry Dale, chair of the Virginia Council on Women, said, “For 15 years, the Virginia Council on Women’s STEAM-H Essay Contest has been opening doors for young women across the Commonwealth. Every essay we receive represents a bright mind ready to embrace challenge, pursue opportunity, and inspire the next generation of women leaders.”

Scholarships will be awarded in five geographic regions across Virginia, with one merit-based and one need-based scholarship in each region. Awards are based on essay quality and, for need-based scholarships, financial need as self-identified by applicants. Scholarship amounts vary annually.

More information and application guidelines are available at www.women.virginia.gov.