Virginia Tech students react to James Franklin hire

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After weeks of rumors and speculation, on Wednesday, it became official: James Franklin is the latest head football coach for Virginia Tech. The news has brought a lot of excitement to students who have not had much in the past few years.

Many students across campus reacted on Wednesday.

“I feel so much hope for the program. Being a senior here, kind of seeing how the program has been over the past few years, I feel super hopeful. I’m really, really, really excited for the future of our program. I think this is a really good hire for sure,” Virginia Tech senior McKenzie Tate said.

“You saw what Penn State did last year, like their far run in the playoffs and— I definitely think we needed a change in culture, and we needed a coach with serious playoff experience and experience in general," Sophomore Nathan Hall said.

“I’m an athlete on the wrestling team, and so I am kind of in the environment a lot. And I don’t know, even the past two days that I’ve been in the facility seeing all the football guys, there’s just a lot more energy. And I think it’s something that’s going to be fun to watch the next two years,” Junior Christopher Bacchioni said.

“James Franklin coming to Tech has given Tech that big brand that we’ve always sort of had, that we used to have with Coach Beamer. So that’s definitely going to bring our brand back. It’s definitely going to do some good things for us, Freshman AJ Moore said.

“Super excited. Just listened to the press conference in class. Thought he said everything right. And just so excited for it,” Sophomore Mason Urbanski said.

“It makes me really happy to see a coach coming in and being so hopeful and energetic and appreciative of Hokie Nation. I hate that I’m a senior … wishing for another year,” Tate added.

Less than 24 hours after his arrival in Blacksburg, expectations and excitement are already building for the Hokies next season.