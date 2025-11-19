WATCH: VDOT getting community feedback on Orange Ave. Project in Roanoke Tuesday evening

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is getting public feedback about a new project. They want to improve a two-mile section of the Orange Avenue Corridor.

The two-mile corridor will be from Gainsboro Road Northwest, not too far away from the Berglund Center, and extending just east of 24 Street Northeast.

“This project is expected to begin in 2028 and will wrap up in 2031. This is a $62.4 million project that is fully funded, and so we are still on design. We are here to share this concept with folks and get some input and let them know what is being planned,” VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said.

Some of the changes include adding turn lanes to several intersections. They also want to add sidewalks, curb ramps, pedestrian signals and crosswalks.