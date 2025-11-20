30 Days of Hope: Meet Jordan and Steven!

Fifteen-year-old twins Jordan and Steven share more than a birthday — they share a deep love and appreciation for one another.

“I would describe my sibling [as] nice, caring, smart, fun, very funny, is a little shy, but he works on it,” Jordan said.

Steven smiled when asked about his sister. “Smart, kind and outgoing and she cares about others’ feelings,” he said.

Steven likes sports, watching TV and spending time outside. Jordan enjoys drawing and loves to sing.

“My favorite genre of music is pop. And my favorite artist is Ariana Grande,” Jordan said.

They both enjoy attending church as well and are very connected to their faith.

The duo enjoys watching funny YouTube videos and playing Uno. But more than anything, they want to stay together.

“I couldn’t live nowhere without him,” Jordan said.

“Like I don’t know what [I would] do with my life [without her],” Steven added.

What they dream of most is a loving home that can give them a sense of belonging.

“Being cared for in a family and just feel like we belong,” Jordan said.

Jordan and Steven are two sweet, smart and funny siblings who would thrive in a family that can nurture their bond and their dreams. They’re both on the autism spectrum and would benefit from a two-parent household filled with love, patience and laughter.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Jordan and Steven, click here.

You can also learn more about them here.