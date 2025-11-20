Blacksburg Partnership to lead initiative to revitalize downtown area with 5-year action plan

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Town of Blacksburg announced earlier this month that the town would unite with the Blacksburg Partnership, Virginia Tech and Downtown Blacksburg Inc to begin a strategic downtown development plan.

The comprehensive 5-year plan is designed to strengthen and revitalize downtown Blacksburg as the economic and cultural heart of the community.

The plan was developed through a partnership with Retail Strategies, which provided implementable, market-driven strategies across four key areas: Policy and Administration, Design, Tourism and Promotion and Economic Vitality.

Rather than creating another long-term vision document, officials say this plan focuses on achievable goals within a five-year timeframe to create immediate and measurable impact.

“This isn’t just a plan that will sit on a shelf,” said Ann Cassell, President of the Blacksburg Partnership. “We’re already implementing key initiatives that will help downtown Blacksburg grow into an even more vibrant destination for residents, students, visitors, and businesses.”

According to officials, the following actions are already underway:

Façade Improvement Program Expanding: Building on the successful award of

matching grants to 18 downtown businesses in 2025, the Town is making this program an

annual investment in downtown revitalization

• Retail Incubator Development: The transformation of the former Cook’s Cleaners

building into a 5,000-square-foot retail incubator and cooperative is progressing toward a

Fall 2026 opening

• Infrastructure Investments Continuing: The Town is advancing permanent Draper

Road streetscape improvements, including widened sidewalks, enhanced bicycle

infrastructure, and outdoor dining areas

Officials also detailed the following Collaborative Partnership Model

Town of Blacksburg: Leading infrastructure development, policy implementation, and

regulatory improvements

• Blacksburg Partnership: Spearheading business attraction, economic development, and

serving as the central hub for community information

• Virginia Tech: Contributing to gateway projects, student engagement, and academic

partnerships

• Downtown Blacksburg, Inc.: Managing events, marketing campaigns, and fostering

business collaboration for the Downtown district

The plan emphasizes measurable economic outcomes, including support for existing businesses and the attraction of new businesses, Officials said.

“One of our key findings was the need to better connect local residents with downtown,” noted Tracie Hughes, Executive Director of Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. “This plan includes specific strategies to ensure downtown serves everyone in our community, not just students and visitors.”

Officials said that the partnership has already being immediate implemntation and regular progress updates will be shared with the community through the Town’s communication channels.