Danville Police seeking persons of interest following damage to city property

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department announced Thursday that it was seeking the identities of multiple individuals who may have information about damage to property at Angler’s Park.

According to the department, around 2 a.m. Sunday an early 2000s silver Ford Mustang and a dark colored Dodge Charger were performing burnouts in the parking lot at Angler’s Park. A fence was struck by the Charger, causing front-end damage and tearing down a portion of the fence along the field.

Multiple people were seen on CCTV cameras surveying the damage to the Charger. At one point, a lifted four-door truck with LED lights in the wheel wells and chassis arrived on the scene to aid those with the Charger and the Mustang before all three vehicles left the scene.

Police encourage all individuals involved to come forward on their own and take responsibility for their actions and damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.