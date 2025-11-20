Local gas prices and trends in our region and the state

According to GasBuddy, gas prices across the nation have fallen by .4 cents over the last week and stands at $3.03 nationally. Here in Virginia, we are a little under that average, but not by much, at $2.95/gal.

“With oil prices mostly stable near the $60 per barrel level, we’ve seen the national average move very little over the last few weeks. Roughly half of all states saw prices rise in the last week, while the other half saw prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The West Coast should soon see notable price relief as wholesale prices drop amidst seasonally declining demand. With refinery maintenance nearing completion, we’ll likely see supply improve—and I’m hopeful this will bring the national average solidly below $3 per gallon by Christmas. As for Thanksgiving travel, GasBuddy’s Travel Survey, to be released tomorrow, will highlight some surprising shifts in travel behavior this year.”

Here are some average gas prices in our region:

Roanoke: $2.78

Salem: $2.91

Craig Co.: $2.95

Botetourt: $2.88

Franklin Co.: $2.69

In the Blacksburg Metro area, gas prices are around $2.85/gal. Prices in Halifax, Henry and Pittsylvania Counties are all around the average for Virginia. In the Lynchburg metro area, the average gas price is above the state average at $3.03/gal.

Some cheap places to get gas in the Roanoke area include:

BJ’s: $2.55

Sam’s Club $2.55

Walmart: $2.58

Murphy USA: $2.59

For more gas prices, trends and where to find the best prices in your area you can go to GasBuddy’s website here.