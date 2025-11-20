Montvale School preservation gets $1 million USDA boost, renovation planned

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Bedford County has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to breathe new life into the historic Montvale School building. This is part of Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine securing about a $48 million grant for community projects across Virginia.

Built in 1930, the school served as a high school and later as an elementary school until 1996. The gymnasium continued to host sports activities until 2014.

Local residents have been advocating to save the building, forming the Montvale School Preservation Foundation to transform it into a community center.

“This is important to the citizens of Montvale; this is something that they desired, it’s a central community hub that’s important to those citizens. They formed their own citizen preservation foundation nonprofit organization to further this work,” said Robert Hiss, a Bedford County Administrator.

The grant marks the beginning of the project. The full renovation is expected to cost $2.7 million and the county said they would put in $350,00 towards the project.

The grant will first pay for a new roof, with more repairs to come on floors, windows, and electrical systems.

Bedford County officials anticipate more details about the renovation early next year.