Nelson County man arrested after larceny investigation

NELSON CO., Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a man in connection with a string of larcenies in the Faber area of the county.

According to officials, residents on Crystal Lane reported a series of larcenies. Several of the reports included the larceny of multiple firearms.

Recommended Videos

The sheriff’s office said as a result of the investigation, Thomas Matthew Benz has been charged in relation to the larcenies. A search warrant was also issued and all reported missing property and firearms were located and seized by the office.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.