WATCH: Local churches hold community product distribution

A handful of church congregations came together for a communitywide product distribution.

This recognizes the financial hardship many families are experiencing even before the government shutdown as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday. We spoke with the pastor overseeing the distribution, who says even the smallest efforts make a huge difference.

“There are folks who have given that maybe ordinarily couldn’t have given, but they recognize it, and so they want to be a good steward of the resources that they have,” said Devin Taylor, interim pastor at Sycamore Baptist Church.

Pastor Taylor says many volunteers have donated their time and money to help others in the community make it through challenging times.