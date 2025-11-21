30 Days of Hope: Meet Autumn!

At just 16 years old, Autumn is already known for the kind of spark that lights up every room she enters.

“My friends would probably describe me as energetic,” she said.

Autumn’s athleticism stretches across nearly every corner of youth sports. She’s tried everything from ballet and cheerleading to kickboxing, soccer, gymnastics and martial arts.

“A lot say I’m very tomboyish,” she said, laughing.

When she’s not staying active, Autumn enjoys winding down with her favorite TV show, Criminal Minds. But friends, teachers and mentors say her real standout qualities go far beyond hobbies. They describe her as outgoing, funny, mature and smart — someone who connects easily with others and seems to make friends wherever she goes.

Her determination is just as remarkable. Autumn takes pride in her schoolwork and the effort she’s put into her education.

“I’m supposed to be graduating at the end of 11th grade,” said Autumn. “For me, I never even thought I would make it past elementary school and here I am graduating high school very early.”

Autumn hopes to use her drive to help others. She’s exploring future paths that include serving in the military or working with the FBI.

But for now, Autumn’s biggest goal is finding the one thing she’s always longed for: a family she can trust.

For Autumn, family means reliability, stability and love that doesn’t disappear.

“Someone who’s going to stick by me through the ups and downs,” she said.

After experiencing people who haven’t always been there for her, Autumn is hoping for a home where honesty, loyalty and support are more than promises — they’re everyday realities. She’s looking for someone who believes in her, encourages her and shows her what unconditional commitment truly feels like.

Warm, resilient and wise beyond her years, Autumn is ready for a family who sees her potential and stands beside her as she reaches for the future she’s working so hard to build.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Autumn, click here.

You can also learn more about Autumn here.