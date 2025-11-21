Columbia Gas upgrades natural gas pipelines in Covington, expect traffic disruptions

COVINGTON, Va. – Columbia Gas of Virginia is set to upgrade natural gas infrastructure in Covington, a project that will run from December through June 2026. The utility company says the work will help maintain safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas service for the community.

The project involves replacing underground pipelines along numerous Covington streets, including East Mallow Road, South Carpenter Drive, East Madison Street, and South Massie Avenue, among others. Work hours are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with possible weekend activity.

Drivers traveling through these work zones should anticipate slowed or temporarily stopped traffic and plan accordingly. Columbia Gas advises motorists to slow down, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, obey flaggers, and pay close attention to posted signs.

Columbia Gas will also perform restoration work during and after the project, including temporary hard-surface patching on public and private property. Permanent restoration will follow once the pipeline work is complete.

For safety information, including how to respond if you smell natural gas or the importance of calling 811 before digging, visit Columbia Gas of Virginia’s safety page at www.columbiagasva.com/safety.