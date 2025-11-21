First of its kind crisis care center opening in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health is preparing to open Central Virginia’s first comprehensive mental health crisis care center, offering around-the-clock help for those in urgent need.

“We will be able to give people hope, clinical things. We can save lives. Right here right now. When people are in their desperate state, we have a ‘right now’ place that they can come,” said Debra Jefferson, highlighting the immediate support the center will provide.

The new facility includes 23-hour observation units and residential crisis beds—resources that were previously unavailable in the region.

Melissa Lucy, CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health, explained, “We will have residential crisis stabilization in this building. So it’s an alternative to hospitalization that individuals can stay right here close to their home and their natural environment.”

Clinical Director AJ Harold added, “People are excited for some of the least restrictive care we’re trying to offer here. One thing that the center will do is we’ll be able to work with individuals under an emergency custody order.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks more than just the opening of a new building. It symbolizes a fresh start for families facing mental health emergencies in Central Virginia.