Roanoke LGBTQ+ community marks Transgender Day of Remembrance

ROANOKE, Va. – A Blue Ridge support group welcomed local members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer community and allies to a festive gathering on Market Street Thursday, to mark the annual International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The event, sponsored by the Ladies & Gents of the Blue Ridge Transgender Alliance, featured speeches, songs, spirits and an opportunity for self-expression in the satellite location of the Olde Salem Brewing Company, which donated the space for the gathering.

More than two dozen attendees enjoyed live music, a sign-painting project and an opportunity to be in community with one another, a sharp contrast to the typically solemn commemorations that are held worldwide on Nov. 20.

“Our event is supposed to be uplifting, positive and community-focused,” said Jacey Clay, secretary of the group which has been around for more than 25 years. “We are remembering those we’ve lost and we can honor their legacy in terms of being able to oppose the violence that led to their demise.”

Adjacent to pride flags hanging in the bar’s back room. A video monitor displayed the names and faces of trans people around the world whose lives were lost from late 2024 to now, in acts of anti-transgender violence.

According to the Advocates for Trans Equality’s 2025 Remembrance Report published by advocate.com, 27 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have died from violence, and 21 who died by suicide since the last remembrance day in 2024. More than 61 percent of those lost to suicide were between ages 15 and 24, which follows the Trump administration’s decision to end LGBTQ+ youth-specific services through the 988 suicide crisis line.

“We are parents, we are coworkers, we are colleagues, we are students,” said Clay, who has been out as her authentic self for two years and has found acceptance at home and at work. In response to a question of what message the group wanted to send to Roanoke, Clay told 10 News: “We are supporting you, and all we ask in return is for the support and love back.”