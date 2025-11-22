30 Days of Hope: Meet Sitarah!

At 17, Sitarah — who goes by Starh — is a young woman whose creativity shines through everything she touches. She spends her time writing poetry, exploring music and documenting the world through her camera lens.

“I love taking picture[s]. I want to be [a] model one day. Or lawyer,” she said.

Originally from Afghanistan, Starh came to Virginia a few years ago. Since then, she has worked hard to learn English while adjusting to a new community. Still, she stays connected to her roots through food, music and tradition.

“My culture, religion, all of that stuff. I want to go back there one day,” she said.

Although shy at first, Starh opens up quickly with a warm personality. She describes herself as funny, friendly and kind, and those who know her say she has a natural ability to connect with others.

She enjoys pottery, listening to music, cooking and exploring new forms of art. Her favorite subject in school is math, and she’s not afraid to work hard for the goals she sets.

More than anything, Starh wants a family grounded in love, stability and mutual respect.

“Help out each other. Trust me. Understand me,” she said.

Starh would do best with a family who can offer consistent support and gentle structure — people who can give her the one-on-one attention she deserves and show her that she truly belongs. Even simple moments, like playing games together or going on a family vacation, would mean the world to her.

