Glenvar defense shines in 27-3 win over Radford

Glenvar hosted Radford in a highly anticipated matchup after Radford’s three-game winning streak.

Brody Dawyot returned to lead Glenvar, which had no trouble handling business against Nelson County last week despite Dawyot’s absence.

Radford’s first drive was stopped when Jace Forster intercepted a pass and returned it to scoring position for Glenvar.

On fourth down, Dawyot threw a screen pass to Cooper Mullins for a touchdown, putting Glenvar ahead 6-0. The extra point was missed.

Later in the red zone, Dawyot ran 15 yards himself for another touchdown, extending Glenvar’s lead to 13-3.

On Glenvar’s third drive, another screen pass from Dawyot to Cale Vaughan resulted in a tip-toed touchdown.

Glenvar sealed the win with a final score of 27-3 over Radford.

