Illuminights Returns Tonight!

ROANOKE, VA – Illuminights is officially lighting up Explore Park for the holiday season, with more than 650,000 lights glowing along the half-mile walking trail

The beloved holiday attraction starts Saturday, November 22 and runs until January 4.

Alex North with Roanoke County Parks and Recreation joined us in the studio on Saturday to preview opening night.

Visitors heading out can expect a festive atmosphere, warm fire pits, and photo opportunities throughout the trail.

