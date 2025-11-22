Man arrested following standoff with law enforcement in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Bland County following a chain of events that led to a standoff, Bland County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Johnny Ray Hull III at a residence in Bland County on Thursday. When law enforcement arrived, Hull fled on foot. Although a search was conducted, Hull was not found.

Authorities said on Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a breaking and entering incident at a home in the county. After investigation, officers found that Hull had broken into the home and stolen the following:

handgun

a crossbow

cash

other undisclosed items

The sheriff’s office said on Friday evening they found Hull in a wooded area around half a mile away from the burglarized home. He was armed at the time, and a standoff ensued.

BCSO said they attempted to get Hull to surrender and disarm with verbal commands, but the suspect did not cooperate. Law enforcement claimed he then raised his gun towards them, leading them to shoot at and successfully hit Hull.

Hull was injured in the shootout and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.