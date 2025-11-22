Residents in Lynchburg protest against federal cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, ACA

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As leaders in Washington debate the best way to provide relief to rising Affordable Care Act insurance premiums, Indivisible Lynchburg held a protest today against federal cuts.

Calling it the “Healthcare Heist,” the group criticized the Trump administration policies on Medicaid, Medicare and the ACA, while expressing concern for people who may not have access to government healthcare.

“The biggest thing that we are worried about is there are so many people that already with what we have in place are scared to go to the emergency room or scared to go even to the walk in clinic because I cannot afford I do not have access to this.” Emily Toth, volunteer with Indivisible Lynchburg

Indivisible Lynchburg was also looking to get donations for the Free Clinic of Central Virginia. The Trump administration has said they were only targeting “waste, fraud, and abuse” in making funding decisions.