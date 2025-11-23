30 Days of Hope: Meet Joziah!

Joziah is an intelligent, independent young man with a curious mind and a gentle heart.

At 16, he loves exploring new interests, learning new skills and expressing himself through art. In his downtime, he gravitates toward simple joys that bring him comfort and connection.

“I love to watch movies, play games, go outside, play video games,” he said.

College isn’t just a dream for Joziah — it’s a goal he’s already planning on. He hopes to one day use his creativity and curiosity to build something extraordinary.

“Get my master’s degree and my college degree so I can build my own robotics,” he said, smiling.

Those who know him say Joziah lights up when he talks about technology or when he gets the chance to share his artwork. He loves learning, exploring new topics and feeling proud of the milestones he reaches along the way.

Joziah’s faith plays a meaningful role in his life and shapes how he approaches challenges and opportunities.

“My faith makes me feel like never giving up,” he said.

He would do especially well in a family that makes time for shared activities, encourages his artistic and academic pursuits and gives him the space to grow with confidence.

He hopes for a home where he can enjoy playing games, creating art and building strong bonds — a family who values kindness, connection and creativity as much as he does.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Joziah, click here.

You can also learn more about Joziah here.