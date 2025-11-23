Bedford prepares for Christmas lights display at Spring Oak

BEDFORD, Va. – The holiday spirit is alive and well in Bedford!

The community has been preparing for the light festival at Spring Oak, the former Elks National Home. Over the year, volunteers have been working with staff to assemble and prepare items for the show.

“It’s just something that our residents, staff, and the entire community loves and it’s something that they’ve been doing for I believe well over 70 years now. every year we have thousands of people drive through to really just enjoy it and I grew up in the Bedford community and something I really enjoyed growing up with so just bringing it back to the status that it was at one point is our goal.” Skye Grant, Elks Club exective director

This is all part of a five-year project that seeks to revive the longstanding community tradition. This year’s lighting ceremony is set for Dec. 5.