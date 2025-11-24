Amherst County deputies respond to shooting, suspect in custody

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County authorities responded to a shooting incident on the morning of November 23, 2025, at approximately 9:48 a.m. The Amherst County Communications Center received a call reporting a shooting in progress at 380 Toytown Road.

Deputies were dispatched immediately and secured the scene upon arrival. They found a male victim, identified as Kentrel Toliver, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies provided aid until Amherst County Public Safety personnel took over medical care. Toliver was transported to UVA Health/Medical Center, where he remains under treatment.

During the investigation, officials determined that Teron William Slaughter of Amherst was the shooter. Slaughter was taken into custody by the Amtrak Police Department in Washington, D.C., without incident.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the Virginia State Police and Amtrak Police for their assistance in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that the incident is under active investigation and considered isolated. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator C. Martin at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 434-946-9373 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or via the P3 mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest in this case.