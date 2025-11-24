Community gathers to remember Jeremy Lewis Hall and celebrate his life

INDEPENDENCE, Va. – There were many hugs and tears at Grayson County High School as people said their final goodbyes to Jeremy Lewis Hall, the corrections officer who was killed during an attack by an inmate at the River North Correctional Center last week.

The line for Hall’s visitation stretched around the Grayson County High School auditorium, symbolic of the respect and love the community had for Hall.

“I think it’s very heartwarming to see how the community has rallied around the family and just Jeremy and the wonderful life that he lived,” Hall’s cousin Shelly McKee said.

His brothers and sisters from the River North Correctional Center arrived in force to show support for a man who always had their backs until the very end.

“He was just a wonderful man. He gave all of himself to all of those around him. He was there to support everyone to love everyone, he was just a treasure to be around. He is somebody that when you met him, you wouldn’t forget him,” McKee said.

Tyler Brown, one of Hall’s characters at the correctional center, called him a model employee and person.

“Jeremy set an example for many of us, not just with how to work in the prison or how to handle inmates, but how to live life in happiness and everything that you do,” Brown said.

His wife, Dawn Marie Hall, reminisced about how she fell in love with him and told the crowd what she called “the best pickup line ever” from Jeremy.

“When I told him I was too broken to be in his life, he told me that all of those beautiful pieces, broken pieces, turn into a beautiful kaleidoscope,” Hall said.

As those who he loved say their goodbyes, the life and legacy of Jeremy Lewis Hall will never be forgotten.

A public service will be held at Wytheville Community College on December 2 at 2 p.m.