Corrections officer dead following attack by inmate in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Va. – A corrections officer is dead following an attack that occurred by an inmate on Monday morning in Independence, the Virginia Department of Corrections said.

VADOC said they are mourning the death of an officer after they were attacked around 7:53 a.m. on Monday at River North Correctional Center.

Authorities said two officers were attacked in this incident. Both were transported for medical treatment, and sadly, one was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Our agency and the entire Commonwealth are in mourning today. Our hearts are with the Officer’s family, the other Officer who was attacked, and to our public safety heroes at River North. The VADOC will do everything in its power to ensure this vicious attack is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Chad Dotson, VADOC Director

The correctional center is currently secure.

VADOC said more information will be released as it becomes available. We will update you as more information comes in.