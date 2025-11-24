Family displaced after Vinton home fire, pets affected

VINTON, Va. – A residential fire on North Maple Street in Vinton displaced a family and resulted in the deaths of three cats Monday afternoon, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue officials.

Firefighters responded at 12:31 p.m. to the 300 block of N. Maple St. after reports of a structure fire. First units from Station 2 in Vinton arrived to find heavy smoke and declared a working fire at 12:34 p.m. The blaze was controlled within about 10 minutes.

The home’s three occupants escaped without injury but will be displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the family

Two dogs were rescued from the home, but one dog suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic and three of the five cats inside were found deceased.

Roanoke Fire/EMS and Vinton Police provided mutual aid at the scene. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and will assess the damage.

