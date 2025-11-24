Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s when to beat the rush

ROANOKE, Va. – About 82 million people across the country are expected to travel this Thanksgiving. That’s 1.6 million more than last year and the busiest holiday travel season on record, according to AAA. In Virginia, 2 million travelers are expected, with 92%, or roughly 1.9 million Virginians, hitting the roads.

As many get ready to spend time with family, we’re working for you to make sure you have everything you need to know so the holiday rush doesn’t gobble up your plans.

Early bird gets the worm (or turkey)

Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest travel days. If you can, try to leave in the morning to avoid the worst backups that tend to build in the afternoon.

Compared to last year, gas prices across Virginia are down slightly. The average is currently $2.95, about four cents less than this time last year and roughly 15 cents less than the national average of $3.10.

Here’s a breakdown of the best and worst times to hit the roads in Virginia, according to AAA:

Tuesday, Nov. 25: Best time: Before 12 p.m. Worst time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 26: Best time: Before 11 a.m. Worst time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 27 Not a lot of traffic is expected on the Thanksgiving holiday itself

Friday, Nov. 28 Best time: Before 11 a.m. Worst time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29: Best time: Before 10 a.m. Worst time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30: Best time: Before 11 a.m. Worst time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 1: Best time: After 8 p.m. Worst time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Make sure you check these five things before hitting the road

With nine out of 10 travelers in Virginia expected to drive for Thanksgiving, it’s important to be prepared.

Here are five things to check before you hit the road to avoid going cold turkey on your holiday plans:

Battery

Tires

Brakes

Wiper blades

Belts and hoses

Don’t wing your Thanksgiving travel. Plan before you fly!

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport has shared tips to help you avoid holiday travel headaches: