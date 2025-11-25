30 Days of Hope: Meet Lili!

Sixteen-year-old Lili is a kind and artistic teen whose creativity spills into every part of her life.

Sixteen-year-old Lili is a kind and artistic teen whose creativity spills into every part of her life. She loves making music, doing nails and expressing herself through art. Painting, especially, has become an anchor for her.

“I like painting because it’s like my coping skill,” she said.

Though she may come across as shy at first, it doesn’t take long for Lili’s fun, social personality to come forward. She lights up when talking about time spent with her friends.

“We chat. We dance. We sing. We do a lot of things,” she said with a smile.

Lili is also very active and enjoys playing soccer. Plus, she loves connecting with the people around her and works hard both in and out of school.

Lili dreams of finding a family where she feels safe, seen and fully supported. She will thrive in a home that offers patience, understanding, and structure, giving her space to grow and feel secure.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Lili, click here.

You can also learn more about Lili here.