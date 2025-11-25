Skip to main content
Local News

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared

WYTHE COUNTY, Va.UPDATE

This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

If you’re driving southbound on Interstate 81 in Wythe County, expect delays.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash at the 58.1 mile marker. There is currently a tractor-trailer on its side, and the south right shoulder is closed.

At this time, there are no reported traffic backups; however, we will continue to monitor this crash and update this article accordingly.

