Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s what restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day in SW Virginia

The smell of delicious Thanksgiving dishes will be in the air soon. Whether you’re excited to whip up a meal or enjoy traditions with loved ones, we hope you have a wonderful holiday!
Not in the mood to cook or spend the day in the kitchen? No worries! We’ve got you covered with a list of restaurants where you can gobble until you wobble.
Please note many of these restaurants will operate on special holiday hours and may require reservations or advance takeout orders. Be sure to call ahead to check availability.
In the mood for a Thanksgiving feast? Here are places offering Thanksgiving buffets:
- You can make reservations on OpenTable or by calling 540-206-3353
- Adults: $35.99
- Kids: $16.99
- Adults: $45
- Kids 5-12: $20 (4 and under free)
- Call 540-291-2121 for reservations
- Adults: $59.95
- Children: $29.95
Prefer a classic Thanksgiving meal? Check out these restaurants:
- Adults: $48.95
- Children 12 and under: $16.95
- Call 540-776-0419
- Call 540-362-4220 for reservations
- $69 per person
- Call 540-527-2333 for reservations
- $69 per person
- Call 540-302-3020 for reservations
Want to grab and go? These spots have you covered:
- Order ahead and pick up before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26
- Call 540-613-5513
- Order ahead and pick up on Wednesday, November 26
- Pre-order for Nov. 26
Plus, if you have a sweet tooth. The following businesses will be open with holiday treats:
- Boone’s Country Store in Franklin County
- Bread Craft Bakery in Downtown Roanoke
- Bryant Orchards Farm Market in Daleville
- Homestead Creamery Farm Market in Franklin County
- Ikenberry Orchards & Country Store in Daleville
- Kind Baking Co. in the Wasena area of Roanoke
- On the Rise Bread Company in Downtown Roanoke
- Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro in Roanoke
But if you’re not in the mood for traditional Thanksgiving Day food, fret not - there are other options too!
Please note that many chains will have hours that vary by location. Please call your local restaurant ahead of time for its specific hours.
- Burger King
- Dunkin’
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- McDonald’s
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s