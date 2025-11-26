Man wanted, second sought after armed robbery in Campbell County

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they were seeking two individuals, one who has been identified and one who has not been identified, after an armed robbery Tuesday.

According to officials, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Old Rustburg Road at 3:33 p.m. to a reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies initiated an investigation, which determined that a man, known to the victim as “BG” arrived at the victim’s residence and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money while armed with a handgun. During the course of the robbery, the victim was also physically assaulted.

The suspect known as BG has been identified as 39-year-old Wendell Lewis Franklin of Myrtle Street is currently wanted on the following:

Robbery

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Brandishing a Firearm

Assault and Battery

A second man was also involved, and police are actively seeking information regarding the following individual, who has been described as follows:

Black male

Approximately 5’10”

Close-cut hairstyle

Both suspects left the area in a dark-colored, mid-sized SUV, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wendell Lewis Franklin or the identity of the second suspect to contact: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574.