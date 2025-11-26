Salem’s Aztec Rental to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals

With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, Aztec Rental in Salem is stepping up to make sure those in need have access to a warm meal.

On Thursday, from 12 to 3 p.m., community members are encouraged to stop by Aztec Rental at 2069 Apperson Drive for a meal and an opportunity to connect with others. There will be games like corn hole and a giant Connect Four set up for people to play.

In addition to this event, LEAP, a Roanoke nonprofit that supports farmers and fresh, local food for all, will be handing out free Thanksgiving meals with turkey, sides and pie on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until food runs out. The meals will be available at the Conference Room at the LEAP Building at 1027 Patterson Avenue.

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is also set to give out meals to more than 500 people in need on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Know of any other organizations or businesses providing free Thanksgiving meals? Email jotey@wsls.com and we will be sure to add it to this article!



