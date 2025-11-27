30 Days of Hope: Donations to HopeTree Family Services matched through Dec. 2

There’s exciting news this holiday season for anyone looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and foster families.

From now until December 2, every donation made to HopeTree Family Services will be doubled—thanks to a generous donor committed to supporting the organization’s mission.

Recommended Videos

HopeTree Family Services provides essential training and support to foster families, helping them build safe, stable, and loving homes for children in need. These services ensure foster parents have the tools, resources, and guidance to offer the best care possible.

If you’re interested in contributing to their mission and taking advantage of the limited-time matching opportunity, you can donate here.

Now is the perfect time to give—your support goes twice as far.