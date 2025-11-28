30 Days of Hope: Meet Emilio!

At 11, Emilio is a kid who brings a mix of humor, creativity and sharp observation to nearly everything he does.

He spends as much time outside as he can — running through fields, swimming or just exploring. Indoors, he gravitates toward art and hands-on projects. Drawing is his favorite, and he talks about it with quiet confidence.

“I’m good at drawing. Really good,” he said.

Once he feels comfortable, Emilio opens up easily. He likes to talk, joke around and share his ideas. He has a soft spot for animals and enjoys being trusted with their care.

He’s hoping to join a family that can offer steadiness, patience and attention. A two-parent home with a child near his age would give him the connection and companionship he’s looking for.

When asked what family means to him, Emilio kept it simple and sincere: “Love. Not by blood. Caring for each other. Looking out for each other.”

It’s the kind of environment he hopes to be part of — and one where he can continue to grow, create and feel supported.

If you want to learn about adopting Emilio, click here.

You can also learn more about Emilio here.