Community efforts in Roanoke ensure no one misses a warm meal this Thanksgiving

Roanoke, VA – As families across the Roanoke region gather for Thanksgiving, three local groups are working hard to make sure no one misses out on a warm meal this holiday season.

Addison’s Army of Angels

Addison’s Army of Angels hosts their fourth annual Thanksgiving event to distribute free breakfast, blankets, and essential items. The group was founded in memory of host Kali Cashwell’s father and daughter, who have passed away.

“We do this in honor of my dad and daughter who passed away,” Cashwell said. “Honestly, it means everything to me. I don’t get to celebrate my holidays with them, and I get to remember them with other people.”

The group’s efforts provide comfort and community to those in need, reflecting a deep personal connection for its members.

Rescue Mission of Roanoke

At the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, more than 500 people are served a Thanksgiving meal. Lisa Thompson, director of communications for the mission, emphasized the importance of fellowship and gratitude.

“Just coming together, sharing fellowship, sharing a meal and just really having time together to say we’re thankful and grateful for everything they’ve been given,” Thompson said.

She invited anyone in the community to join the mission’s table, especially those who are unsheltered or struggling. “Come and sit alongside us at the table with them and let them know they’re not forgotten.”

Employee Krystal Robertson shared her personal journey. “I’m a recovering addict, and I used to eat here. I’m feeling good, it feels good to be able to help people, be on the other side for once.”

Aztec Rental in Salem

In Salem, Aztec Rental has partnered with local businesses to collect food donations for Thanksgiving. Cody Brown, president of Aztec Rental, explained the motivation behind the effort.

“We just saw there is a lot of struggles going around with the community and the nation this year. We just thought it’d be a good idea to do something to give back to the community.”

Brown said the initiative is about more than donations. “It feels good, but I don’t know, that’s not what it’s about for me. It’s about the community and it’s about giving back to people who don’t have as much or who are just lonely and need a place to go.”

Though these groups operate in different locations, their shared goal is clear: giving back to the community during the holiday season.

“It’s been so wild but so exciting,” Thompson said. “It honestly makes me cry every time, but some people rely on us every year,” added Cashwell.

Brown says, “I’m just grateful for what the community has given to us and hope we can give back to the community.”