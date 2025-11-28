Pittsylvania County crash leaves 36-year-old man dead

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County that left a 36-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. on Level Run Road, not far from Moods Road. Authorities said Corey Deangelo Davis from Altavista was driving west in a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse on Level Run Road when he ran off the left side of the roadway, down an embankment and hit several trees.

Davis was transported to Centra Gretna Medical Center, where he later died, according to State Police. Authorities believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.