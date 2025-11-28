Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
33º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pittsylvania County crash leaves 36-year-old man dead

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, authorities said

(WSLS)

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County that left a 36-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. on Level Run Road, not far from Moods Road. Authorities said Corey Deangelo Davis from Altavista was driving west in a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse on Level Run Road when he ran off the left side of the roadway, down an embankment and hit several trees.

Recommended Videos

Davis was transported to Centra Gretna Medical Center, where he later died, according to State Police. Authorities believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos