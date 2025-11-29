30 Days of Hope: Meet Amy!

Amy lights up when she talks about the things she loves — pancakes, anime and the dream of becoming a midwife someday. But what shines even more is the way she describes herself.

“I want people to know that I’m nice and I like helping others,” she said.

At 17, Amy is a smart, caring and energetic teen whose outgoing personality makes it easy for her to connect with the people around her. She rows on her school’s crew team, serves in JROTC and enjoys spending time with friends who match her youthful, playful spirit.

Her Christian faith plays a central role in her life and shapes the way she treats others.

“Jesus first. And then I put my friends second, and family. And then myself last,” she said.

For Amy, family means comfort, consistency and love — the kind of environment where she can flourish.

“So I can always like count on those people to watch over me,” she said.

Amy hopes to find a kind and open-minded family who will support her goals, share in her joys and encourage her as she works toward a future in forensic science. She dreams of a home where she can feel safe, valued and unconditionally loved — a place where she can truly belong.

Now she’s ready for the family who can give her that sense of stability and, in return, welcome a bright, compassionate and spirited young woman into their lives.

If you want to learn about adopting Amy, click here.

You can also learn more about Amy here.