30 Days of Hope: Meet Kalani!

Kalani, born in 2013, is a sweet, loving and outgoing young girl who brings enthusiasm to nearly everything she does — from playing with her favorite textured materials to joining in community events.

Kalani is independent in her play and especially enjoys materials with different textures, including wrappers that make a gentle “crinkly” sound.

Kalani is nonverbal, but communicates through touch. She’s skilled at self-soothing and gravitates toward routines that bring her comfort. She loves to cuddle, seeks out positive connections and enjoys being around people who understand her warm personality.

She is also known for her determination. Kalani puts effort into every task she takes on and likes being the center of attention. She enjoys traveling, going on car rides, jumping and — above all — sleeping.

School is one of her favorite places to be. Kalani has a few friends in her class and is quick to offer support when they’re upset. Her teacher describes her as a hard worker who continues to make progress daily in all aspects of life. Her sense of humor has become more noticeable, and she’s smiling more each day.

Outside the classroom, Kalani is well connected to her community and regularly participates in local events. Those who work with her say she thrives with consistency, encouragement and a patient approach from the adults in her life.

Kalani is searching for a family who will support her fully — one that won’t give up on her and will help ensure she receives the services she needs. She’s ready for a stable, understanding home where she can continue to grow.

If you want to learn about adopting Kalani, click here.

You can also learn more about Kalani here.