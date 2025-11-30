30 Days of Hope: Meet Andre!

Thirteen-year-old Andre doesn’t sit still for long — and he says that’s exactly the way he likes it.

“I’m an energetic guy,” he said. “I don’t like to sit in, just in a cooped-up house and just chill in there doing nothing.”

“I’m an outdoor person. I’m an extrovert,” he added.

Andre’s upbeat personality shows in everything he does. He loves sports and staying active, especially when it means getting outdoors. He enjoys playing basketball, rollerblading and finding new ways to burn energy. When he’s not on the move, he’s often following his favorite WWE stars.

“I’m a big WWE fan,” he said, smiling. “I like the Usos, the twin brothers. They’re the longest-winning Tag Team Champions. Or Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.”

Andre thrives around people and shines when he’s able to share conversation, laughter or a good activity. Known for his confidence and enthusiasm, he enjoys talking about his hobbies and takes pride in his talents.

As for the kind of family he hopes to join, Andre says the qualities he’s looking for are simple and meaningful.

“I would describe a family as nice, friendly and respectful,” he said.

Andre would do well in a home that values togetherness, communication and shared traditions. He enjoys game nights, family time and especially spending time with siblings or peers who like staying active.

Now, Andre is hoping to find a family ready for adventures — one that will show up for him, cheer for him and help him chase his dreams. One day, he wants to be a police officer or a firefighter.

If you want to learn about adopting Andre, click here.

You can also learn more about Andre here.